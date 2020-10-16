Spring, Texas – Brace yourself to get spooked at the car wash this Halloween season. The GFY ‘Haunted’ Car Wash experience is back for another year of spooky fun.

Car wash attendees can experience all of the fun of a ‘haunted house’ without leaving their car. Each night, employees dress up as familiar Halloween characters such as Michael Meyers from Halloween, Pennywise The Killer Clown from It, and more. Characters can be seen around the car wash entrance and the vacuum bays after the wash.

Once inside, your vehicle will be washed inside the ‘foggy Halloween Car Wash Tunnel.’

Lines are expected to get long, so bring along some food and snacks to enjoy in the car while you wait.

Haunted Car Wash Dates and Times:

Friday, October 16, 2020 (6-10 PM)

Saturday, October 17, 2020 (6-10 PM)

Sunday, October 18, 2020 (6-9 PM)

Friday, October 23, 2020 (6-10 PM)

Saturday, October 24, 2020 (6-10 PM)

More Information:

You can click here to find more information on the Haunted Car Wash Night’s Facebook event page.

Cost:

$20 per wash. Membership holders may use their one daily wash during Haunted Car Wash Nights if they choose.

Location:

GFY Express Car Wash

20615 Kuykendahl Rd. Spring TX 77379

https://gfycarwash.com