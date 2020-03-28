Spring, Texas – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 100,000 on Friday as infections continue to spread across the country.

As of Friday evening, the US has at least 103,942 known positive cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Harris and Montgomery county, 207 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed. Of the 207 cases, 1 death has been reported, and 15 patients have recovered.

A total of 23,666 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Here is a breakdown between Harris and Montgomery counties:

Harris County (positive COVID-19 cases as of 9:00 PM 03/27/20)

160 confirmed positive cases

14 out of 160 have recovered

1 out of 160 has been pronounced deceased

145 active cases

Montgomery County (positive COVID-19 cases as of 9:00 PM 03/27/20)

47 confirmed positive cases

1 out of 47 have recovered

No reported fatalities

46 active cases

Stay Home Orders & Curfews:

What to do if you are sick?

Symptoms of COVID‑19 may show up 2‑14 days after exposure. The steps you should take if you think you are sick with COVID‑19 depend on whether you have a higher risk of developing severe illness.

High-Risk Individuals:

People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID‑19.

If you are a high-risk individual and you develop fever or symptoms, call your doctor.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow your doctor’s instructions and refer to CDC recommendations for how to take care of yourself at home.

General Population:

If you are in generally good health and have mild symptoms, stay home and take care of yourself like you would for a cold or the flu.

If symptoms worsen, call your doctor.

If you are sick or are caring for someone who is sick, you can use the Coronavirus Self-Checker on the CDC’s Symptoms & Testing page to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Patients with COVID‑19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include: Fever, Cough, and Shortness of Breath

Learn more about COVID‑19 symptoms on the CDC website.

Prevention of COVID-19

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID‑19. The best way to prevent infection is to take steps to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the steps you take to avoid the flu.

DSHS recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID‑19:

Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.

If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

DSHS also recommends that you start practicing social distancing. Social distancing involves staying away from other people to avoid catching or spreading illness. It’s a fancy term for avoiding crowds and minimizing physical contact. This could mean avoiding concerts or weddings, skipping the handshake, and/or staying at least six feet away from others.

Have questions or need information related to COVID-19?

For Harris County Residents

Harris County Public Health (HCPH)

www.hcphtx.org/COVID-19

832-927-7575

*This number is open from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM, daily.

For City of Houston Residents

Houston Health Department

www.houstonhealth.org

832-393-4220

*This number is open from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM Monday through Friday and 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Saturday.

For Montgomery County Residents

Montgomery County Public Health

www.mcphd-tx.org

936-523-5040