Spring, Texas – At 9:20 AM this morning, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo granted free passage to motorists on the Harris County Tollway (HCTRA) system to support evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Tolls will remain waived to accommodate the region’s response and recovery.

The HCTRA system consists of approximately 127 miles of roadway in the Houston and Harris County Area.

Roadways managed by the HCTRA include:

Tomball Tollway

Katy Managed Lanes

Sam Houston Tollway

Westpark Tollway

Hardy Toll Road

It is important to note that the Grand Parkway (99) is NOT managed by the HCTRA and therefore tolls on this roadway would not be waived.