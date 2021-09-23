Harris County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Fatal Shooting Near 1960 and North Freeway





Harris County, Texas – At approximately 11:00AM on September 23, 2021, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls regarding shots fired in an apartment complex at 910 Cypress Station Drive, near 1960 and North Freeway.

It was reported that a female in her 20’s had been shot several times and that the suspect had fled on foot. Upon arrival, deputies found a female who had been shot in the head in the courtyard of the complex. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Chief Deputy Toquica, it appears the victim had a male companion who had been with her at the time of the shooting. When units arrived at the scene the male companion was gone and investigators are now searching for him as a witness to the shooting.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone who has information about the incident call the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS.