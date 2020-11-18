Spring, Texas – Harris County residents may be getting an unusual visitor at their door with an even more unusual request. Harris County Public Health plans to conduct a survey that will continue their studies on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris County Public Health released the following statement:

“In an effort to better understand how many people in Harris County may have already been infected with COVID-19, officials with Harris County Public Health (HCPH) will be conducting a survey of randomly selected homes. The survey will identify people infected in the past with COVID-19 by the presence of antibodies, proteins the body’s immune system makes to fight infections. County residents agreeing to participate in the survey will be tested for the presence of these antibodies.”

The officials plan to start visiting the randomly selected homes starting November 15 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They will be wearing yellow vests labeled “Harris County Public Health,” as well as protective equipment, and will present the proper identification.

According to HCPH, those who are surveyed “will be asked to provide answers to survey questions and provide blood samples.” These samples will be then be tested for the presence of antibodies. HCPH stated the survey is to “understand how vulnerable the community remains to the virus, and how frequently asymptomatic or mild cases occur.”

Dr. Umair A. Shah, HCPH executive director and local health authority for Harris County, emphasized the importance of the survey, saying it will be key in helping public health workers as they fight against the virus.

“By finding out how widespread the illness is,” Shah said, “we can develop strategies that will help us control the spread of COVID-19.