Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Killed, 2 Others Injured After Being Ambushed At Extra Job





Harris County, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy is dead and two other deputies are injured after being ambushed while working an extra security job at a North Houston bar.

The incident happened around 2:15 AM at the 45 North Bar and Lounge located at 4479 Interstate 45 North.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters the deputies went outside to address a disturbance when the incident occurred. “It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in … probably unknown to them at the time,” Jones said.

While the deputies were trying to detain a suspect, another suspect came from behind with a rifle and opened fire.

One of the injured deputies was shot in the back and is currently in surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The second injured deputy was shot in the foot and is awaiting surgery. The third deputy was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“I left my third deputy who is deceased here at the hospital, probably one of the toughest things I have done in my career” said Mark Herman, Constable of Harris County Precinct 4.

Authorities were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter.

Investigators believe the shooter was a man in his early 20s, according to Jones. “We hope to have a suspect in custody soon,” Herman said.

Jones asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Houston police.