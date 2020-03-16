Spring, Texas – Harris County officials have ordered all restaurants in the county to cease operation of their dining rooms effective 8:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17th.

Restaurants will still be able to operate drive-thru lanes and accept take out and delivery orders.

Additionally, officials have ordered all ‘bars and clubs’ in the county to cease all operations.

This order is in effect beginning 8:00 AM Tuesday, March 17th for 15 days unless extended or revised. These orders encompass all restaurants, bars, and clubs in incorporated and unincorporated Harris County.