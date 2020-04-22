Harris County, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to make an announcement this afternoon ordering residents to wear face coverings or masks while out in public.

Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner are set to make the announcement during a joint press conference at 3:00 PM Wednesday.

Sources tell us that the order would require residents 10 years of age and older to wear a face mask or face covering while out in public. The order is expected to be implemented beginning Monday, April 27th, and would last for a period of 30 days.

Stay tuned to SpringHappenings.com for updates during the press conference.