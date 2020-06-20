Harris County, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a new order today mandating that everyone over the age of 10 wear a face covering while in businesses or on commercial properties, including employees and all visitors and customers.

This order will go into effect at 12:01 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020, until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Details of the Order: Businesses must develop a health and safety plan for employees and customers to protect them from COVID-19. At a minimum, this plan must include that all employees, customers, and visitors (over the age of 10) that enter businesses or commercial properties must wear a face covering.

Businesses must post and inform customers/visitors that they are required to wear a face-covering while on the premises.

Businesses reserve the right to refuse service to those not wearing a face covering with exceptions for those who cannot wear one for medical reasons (see exceptions below).

Businesses who do not comply with this order could face a fine.

Face coverings may be a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief, as long as it covers the nose and mouth. Exceptions to Face Covering Order: You must wear a face-covering at all times while in businesses or on commercial property, except: When eating or drinking; Face coverings should be worn to restaurants but can be removed while eating/drinking. When you are exercising or doing physical activities; or, When wearing a face-covering poses a mental, physical, safety, or security risk (i.e. someone who has trouble breathing).

The county says they will not provide face coverings to residents. They encourage residents to purchase or make a face covering to wear.

County officials say that businesses that do not follow this order will be fined up to $1,000 per violation.