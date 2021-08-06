Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Raises COVID Threat Level to ‘Severe’





Harris County, Texas – Harris County officials have raised the coronavirus threat level from orange to red, signifying the virus is at a severe and uncontrolled level of activity in the community.

In an August 5 news conference, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents are encouraged to wear masks and that unvaccinated residents are being asked to minimize contact with others whenever possible.

“We find ourselves retracing our steps toward the edge of a cliff,” Hidalgo said. “It is very conceivable that we could see ourselves heading toward a public health catastrophe.”

This is the first time since June 2020 that the county has hit the highest threat level. The change comes two weeks after the level was raised from yellow to orange.