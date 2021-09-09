Harris County Flood Control District To Begin Demolition Of Former Raveneaux Country Club





Spring, Texas – Harris County Flood Control District has announced that demolition of the site of the former Raveneaux Country Club will begin next week, “on or about September 14,” according to a September 7 news release. Demolition will be done by an independent contractor and is expected to last five days, while hauling away the debris could take up to three months.

“For safety reasons, the flood control district asks that the public stay away from the demolition site,” the release states. “The demolition will be completed using standard construction equipment including excavators, loaders, and bulldozers.”

Harris County acquired 27 acres of the property in January 2020 with the long-term plan to turn the area into a stormwater detention basin as a means to reduce flood risks along Cypress Creek. The 27 acres includes the main building of Raveneaux Country Club, which officially closed in January 2021. The district is obligated to maintain the properties it acquires and at least part of the reason for the upcoming demolition has been reoccurring trespassing and vandalism at the country club facilities.

The county is in ongoing negotiations to acquire the other 206 acres of the property which are currently owned by Cypress Forest Public Utility District and primarily make up the country club golf course. According to the news release, “The results of those negotiations will determine the extent of future stormwater detention capacity in this area. The Flood Control District plans to share additional information about any future agreement when finalized.”

Harris County Flood Control District does not design stormwater detention basins and instead solicits design proposals from outside parties. Proposals with sufficient potential are revealed to the public and district policy requires community engagement and feedback before moving forward with a design. The final construction is typically a variation of a selected proposal that has been modified to maximize the basin’s effectiveness.

The district has not yet determined the design for the basin in question, which is temporarily named Champions Stormwater Detention Basin. For more information on this ongoing project, visit www.hcfcd.org/champions.