Harris County ESD No. 11 Begins Construction on State-of-the-Art Campus to House New Ambulance Service





Spring, Texas – Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD11) has begun construction on the new 43-acre, state-of-the-art campus that will house the district’s new ambulance service.

The campus will contain six buildings, including the District’s main administration building, its ambulance deployment center, a fleet maintenance facility, and a car wash. The District will also build a 164-foot tower for its new communications system. The campus is located at 18334 Stuebner Airline Road in Spring, north of Houston.

ESD11 purchased the property on Jan. 14, 2021, and has begun the first of three construction phases. Phase one, which is expected to be completed in August, includes initial groundwork, demolition, and a complete renovation of what will become the main administration building. The renovation will create space for the District’s new 911 call center, along with billing and administrative staff.

“This is an incredible step forward for the families who live in our District,” said ESD11 Executive Director Doug Hooten. “Building this campus, having everything and everyone in one place, is about being efficient — efficient in our staffing, our maintenance, and ultimately in our readiness. It’s the reason ESD11 will be able to put more ambulances on the road, for a lot less taxpayer money.”

The first phase of construction is expected to cost $15 million to $18 million. ESD11 capital and financing plans call for no associated impact on ESD11 property tax rates.

ESD11’s new ambulance service is scheduled to launch on Sept. 4, when the District’s contract with the current provider expires.