Harris County Deputies Seek Help In Finding Woman Missing For Ten Days

Nathan Graves
October 14, 2021
Spring, Texas – Harris County law enforcement officials are seeking assistance from the public in their search for Brandee Crawford, a Spring woman who reportedly has been missing for ten days. Crawford’s family says she has not been seen or heard from since dropping off her child at school on October 4. She did not pick up the child at the end of the day.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 as well as the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit have been at Crawford’s home at the 21000 block of Cottage Stream Court since early this morning. Her family says the boyfriend she has been living with is a convicted felon and has shown violent tendencies before. The boyfriend has been arrested on a parole violation warrant and investigators say that he was inconsistent in his explanations and that they have reason to believe Crawford is in danger.

Officials are asking that anyone with information regarding Brandee Crawford and her whereabouts please contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.

