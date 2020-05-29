Harris County, Texas – Harris County Commissioners Court appointed a new county clerk at their most recent meeting. On May 19, the Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to appoint Christopher Hollins. Hollins is a Houston-based personal injury lawyer and will begin his service as county clerk on June 1.

Hollins will serve as the interim Harris County Clerk until a new clerk can be elected in November 2020. Hollins has stated that he has no intention of running for office after serving interim.

The main responsibilities of the Harris County Clerk’s Office are reporting and maintaining court records along with other essential documents such as marriage licenses and birth certificates.

The decision came about after the unexpected resignation announcement from Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman, effective May 31. According to reports from Community Impact Newspaper, Trautman chose to resign out of personal health concerns amongst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I commend Dr. Trautman for the work that she did and for her commitment to taking care of her health,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said during the meeting. “It’s important to her family and all of us, and at the end of the day, all of us enjoy public service, but family does matter, and I respect her decision.”

Hollins has expressed the utmost gratitude for his appointment, stating, “I am honored to serve as the next Harris County Clerk and provide vital services to the residents of Harris County during this challenging time.”