Harris County Appraisal District Raises Family’s Property Taxes Amidst Father’s Death





Harris County, Texas – In a September 14 Facebook post, Harris County resident Amanda Cantley spoke directly about hardships she and her family have been enduring and how a county agency has given no exception to their situation.

Cantley and her husband, Blake, had been in talks with the Harris County Appraisal District over questionable property taxes and were scheduled to meet for a property value dispute conference in mid-August, but in the lead-up to the conference Blake was hospitalized with COVID-19.

On the day the conference was to take place Blake was in a coma and on a ventilator, fighting for his life. Cantley had sent a letter to the Appraisal District asking to reschedule, but she says the district refused.

Blake Cantley passed away on August 15 at the age of 39 due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome as a complication of COVID-19. After he missed his conference, the Appraisal District raised the family’s property taxes by 24%.

Cantley did not mince words in her post, calling the Appraisal District’s actions “heartless and shameless” and telling them that the tax hike will force her and her children from their home.

The story attracted the attention of a former candidate for Harris County District Attorney, Mary Nan Huffman, who also posted on Facebook chastising the appraisal district and asking how families can handle these kinds of burdens.

Blake Cantley is lived on by his wife, Amanda, and their two children. Instead of sending flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the ARDS Foundation.