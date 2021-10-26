Halloween Events Around Houston For The Last Week Of October

Houston, Texas – With October winding down, time is running out to attend the many Halloween events that Houston and the area around Spring have to offer. With Halloween being on a Sunday this year, many main events are scheduled for Saturday. Here is a list of some of the Halloween activities available for the rest of the week and Halloween night, followed by a list of events specifically on Saturday. Click the title of each event to learn more.

Zoo Boo: The Houston Zoo runs its annual Halloween event, Zoo Boo, every day in October and this weekend they will be extending the hours the zoo is open so attendees can experience the Halloween fun into the evening. Features include a giant pumpkin, spooky train, and lantern tunnel, and the Wildlife Carousel has been transformed into the Scary-Go-Round. The zoo decorates many areas between exhibits, including 10 specific photo op spots. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear costumes and can use the hashtag #HoustonZoo with their pictures to be entered into a costume contest. Friday through Sunday the zoo will be open until 8:30PM with last entry at 7:00PM.

All Hallows Eve at the Texas Renaissance Festival: On Saturday and Sunday the Texas Renaissance Festival will take on the All Hallows Eve theme and will feature an appearance by the Transylvanian court. Attendees can win prizes in a costume contest and a kettle corn eating contest. The festival runs from 9:00AM to 8:00PM.

The Haunting at Bear Branch Park: This frightening event is hosted by The Woodlands Township and The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation and features a 10-minute guided trail walk through the woods in the park. The trail has been set up with themed scenes that feature strobe lights, pop-out actors, fog machines, loud music, and theatrical scary scenes. Ticket sales begin at 7:45PM at the Bear Branch Park concession stand and end at 9:00PM. The event is not recommended for children below the age of nine.

Texas Terror Dome: The Texas Terror Dome claims to be the scariest haunted house in the Houston area, saying, “Whatever you fear, you’ll find it in here.” The walk-through lasts about 20 minutes and is full of immersive sets and decorations in addition to actors dedicated to making the experience as terrifying as possible. This year the haunted house has a new attraction in the form of Nightmare Alley Selfie Saloon, a bar and photo op area. The Texas Terror Dome will be open every remaining night in October and is open to all ages, though children under the age of 12 are not recommended. Hours vary by day and those interested should check the website before going.

Saturday Events:

Halloween in the Hangar: Halloween in the Hangar is a family-friendly opportunity to explore the hangars of the Lone Star Flight Museum and trick or treat around the planes. The hangars will be decorated and will feature scavenger hunts and craft tables. Costumes are encouraged and children ages 12 and below get in free if they are wearing a costume. The event runs from 10:00AM to 5:00PM with trick or treating between 10:00AM and 12:00PM.

Annual Halloween Bar Crawl by Crawl With Us: The fourth annual bar crawl by social event planning company Crawl With Us goes from 4:00PM to midnight and takes place in bars up and down Brazos Street and Bagby Street in Midtown Houston. Attendees have access to exclusive drink specials and can participate in a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize.

SpookTacular at The Woodlands Children’s Museum: Made for children aged seven and younger, Spooktacular features Halloween-themed games and art projects, hands-on exhibits, and live entertainment including a magician and a musical comedy performance. The event is limited in capacity and will accommodate attendees without advance tickets as long as there is space available.

Halloween Town at Constellation Field: The local Minor League Baseball team The Sugar Land Skeeters open up Constellation Field for this family-friendly event that offers candy, food vendors, and a costume contest. Halloween Town runs from 3:00PM to 9:00PM with a Halloween movie at 6:00PM and the costume contest at 4:30PM.

Into the Woods Halloween Party by The Woodlands Charities: The annual costume party put on by The Woodlands Charities features an array of Halloween-themed games and food, as well as a live band, fortune tellers, and a photo booth. The party runs from 6:00PM to midnight and the proceeds go to local charities.

Tandem Trick or Treat: This unique spin on trick or treating has attendees travelling by tandem (2 person) kayaks to stops around Lake Woodlands and the Waterway where they can pick up candy. The event goes from 9:00AM to 10:00AM and requires pre-registration.

Trick or Treating at Old Town Spring: From 11:00AM to 3:00PM the shops in Old Town Spring will offer candy to trick or treaters. The event is free and is intended for families.

Klein United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: Klein UMC’s annual Halloween event offers trunk or treating from 4:00PM to 6:00PM and a movie with hot dogs from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. The church is asking people to host trunks and those interested can register here.

The Woodlands Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: The event takes place in The Woodlands Methodist Church’s Family Life Center parking lot and runs from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. Those interested in hosting a trunk can register here.

VFW Post 4709 Trunk or Treat: The veteran’s-focused organization will host its second annual trunk or treat in Conroe from 12:00PM to 3:00PM. The event is free and open to the public and will offer snacks and games as well as a pumpkin coloring contest and a photobooth.

Glade Arts Foundation Halloween Party: The annual dance and costume party features a DJ, Halloween-themed drinks, and a prize for the best costume. The party goes from 9:00PM to 2:00AM.