Spring, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that tolls on the Grand Parkway will be temporarily waived to support Hurricane Laura evacuations.

Toll collections are temporarily suspended on SH 99/Grand Parkway (Bob Lanier Parkway) due to Hurricane #Laura evacuations in Southeast Texas, until further notice. pic.twitter.com/tI5enr1pTE — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 26, 2020

The announcement came after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo granted temporary toll waivers for all roads managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA).

Motorist can temporarily travel on all of the following roadways without incurring toll charges:

Grand Parkway (SH 99)

Tomball Tollway

Katy Managed Lanes

Sam Houston Tollway

Westpark Tollway

Hardy Toll Road

Tolls will remain waived to accommodate the region’s response and recovery.