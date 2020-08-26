Spring, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that tolls on the Grand Parkway will be temporarily waived to support Hurricane Laura evacuations.
Toll collections are temporarily suspended on SH 99/Grand Parkway (Bob Lanier Parkway) due to Hurricane #Laura evacuations in Southeast Texas, until further notice. pic.twitter.com/tI5enr1pTE
— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 26, 2020
The announcement came after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo granted temporary toll waivers for all roads managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA).
Motorist can temporarily travel on all of the following roadways without incurring toll charges:
- Grand Parkway (SH 99)
- Tomball Tollway
- Katy Managed Lanes
- Sam Houston Tollway
- Westpark Tollway
- Hardy Toll Road
Tolls will remain waived to accommodate the region’s response and recovery.