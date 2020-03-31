Spring, Texas – As the coronavirus continues to spread, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide essential services order in an effort to combat the virus. So far, 41 Texans have died from COVID-19.

The order requires non-essential critical infrastructure workers to remain at home.

According to the federal government, there are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof. Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): PPD-21 identifies 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

“This executive order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household,” Abbott said.

Abbott said that the state’s health director does have the authority to issue mandatory quarantines if needed.

All law enforcement officers in the state have been directed to enforce this new order. Abbot said that anyone who disregards this order would be subject to a fine or up to 180 days in jail.

In addition, he said that schools will remain closed until at least May 4, 2020.