Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Making Alcohol To-Go Permanent in Texas





Spring, Texas – House Bill 1024 has passed through the Texas legislature and was signed off by Governor Gregg Abbot making alcohol-to-go a permanent thing in Texas.

As of last Wednesday, May the 12th, you can now permanently order beer, wine, or mixed drinks to-go and for delivery from any restaurant with an order of food. Originally this was only an emergency measure enacted by Governor Abbot to help struggling restaurants due to a massive dip in customers dining inside a restaurant because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the pandemic is coming to an end, this temporary measure would have become invalid.

Texas citizens or delivery drivers interested in taking advantage of this law must still adhere to open container laws when in a motor vehicle. This means that any alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of the vehicle must be in a tamper proof container which once sealed clearly shows when it is opened. Failure to comply will result in a class C misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500.