Spring, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbot has issued a State Disaster Declaration for 23 Texas counties, including Harris County, ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Hurricane Marco will likely impact central Louisiana but could also affect Texas. Earlier today, Laura’s projected path shifted west, placing Houston firmly in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone.

“As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach Texas, the state is taking necessary precautions to protect our communities and keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans in the path of these storms to plan ahead and heed the guidance of their local officials. The State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to monitor these storms and provide the resources our communities need to respond.”

The counties included in the disaster declaration are Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.

The declaration was issued on Sunday during a press conference on the state’s response to the incoming storms.

The Governor also announced that he has asked President Trump to issue an emergency declaration for all 23 Texas counties to assist with evacuation and shelter needs.

