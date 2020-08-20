The Woodlands, Texas – Houston Chef and Restaurateur Levi Goode launched a new sister restaurant to the Goode Company family. Goode Bird is a to-go only restaurant serving fresh and true Southern fried chicken, among other eats. Goode has tested this new concept in Houston and is now bringing Goode Bird to The Woodlands in the form of a pop-up event on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Goode began testing Goode Bird in mid-July and it has been performing extremely well, selling out most days. The owner felt Goode Bird would be a hit with The Woodlands market, where two of his restaurants, Goode Co. Kitchen & BCantina, and BBQ already exist. Goode Co. BBQ located at 8865 Six Pines Drive, 77380, is currently closed, so the pop-up events will be held at that location. The pop-up events during August will be held from noon to 8 pm. Only pre-orders placed in advance will be allowed during this event, so no walk-ups will be accepted.

Goode Bird will be featuring lots of yummy eats, from freshly baked biscuits and fried okra to deviled eggs, slow-cooked greens, and of course, crispy Southern fried chicken. Goode only uses the best of the best when it comes to his food – the fried chicken is fresh, hormone and antibiotic-free, and is prepared and hand-breaded to perfection.

Starters

Butter Biscuits with sea salt honey butter

Blue Ribbon Deviled Eggs

Green Chile Pimento Cheese

Fresh baked Rolls

Sides

Collard Greens

Pimento Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

Buttery Mashed Potatoes

Cajun Dirty Rice

Red Beans & Rice

Desserts

Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crispy Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars

To preorder your own delicious Southern eats, visit www.goodecompanygoodebird.com. You can even preorder an adult beverage from Goode’s Yonderlust mobile bar, an Airstream-turned-bar that brings signature cocktails, ice-cold beer, and wine to private events.

Preorders will be available for pickup on Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23, 2020 from noon to 8 pm.