Local News
Gonzales (DEM) & Danna (REP) Take Lead in Race For Harris County Sheriff
Spring, Texas – Incumbent Ed Gonzalez is taking the lead in the Democratic Primary, while Joe Danna takes the lead in the Republican Primary in the race for Harris County Sheriff.
Out of the 123,723 early and absentee votes for the Democratic Primary, Gonzales received 91,729 of the votes ahead of Jerome Moore who received 23,498 votes. Harry Zamora coming in third place with 8,496 votes.
Joe Danna is taking the lead in the Republican Primary with 50,397 of the 92,016 early and absentee votes cast while Paul Day received 23,455 votes and Randy Rush at 18,164 votes.
The winners of the Democratic and Republican Primaries will face off in November for the position of Harris County Sheriff.
For more information, visit www.harrisvotes.com
