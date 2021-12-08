GoFundMe Report Names Spring As The Most Generous City In The Country In 2021

Spring, Texas – The popular fundraising website GoFundMe has released its annual Giving Report for 2021 and for the second year in a row the numbers show that Spring residents are among the most generous in the country. In the website’s ranking of cities where the most donations were made per capita, Spring landed at the top of the list for 2021, having come in at second in 2020.

GoFundMe Chief Marketing Officer Musa Tariq said of Spring and its generosity, “Its residents are known for rallying together to help their own community whenever possible, especially military and first-responders. The year kicked off with one of the most challenging winters, leaving thousands without power. In true Texas spirit, nearly $10 million was raised to help each other, from basic supplies to home repairs.”

The report mentioned several of the year’s largest crowdfunding campaigns including relief efforts after Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Ida, two events that hit close to home. But much of the donations that made Spring the most generous city in the nation came from fundraisers for local causes.

$39,000 was raised to aid the family of Deputy Kareem Atkins, a Precinct 4 Constable Deputy who was killed in the line of duty in October. When a truck hit six cyclists in September and four of them were hospitalized, the community donated $41,000 to help pay for medical bills and new cycling equipment. In January, $35,000 was quickly raised to support the Coronado family, who had unexpectedly lost the husband and father who was their sole provider.

The residents of Spring have shown their generosity to help national and international causes while doing a tremendous job of taking care of their own, and for those who live in and around Spring, it will likely come as no surprise that the city is being recognized as the most generous in America.