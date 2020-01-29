Connect with us

Genghis Grill Debuts Newly Renovated Woodlands Restaurant Location

Published

3 days ago

The Woodlands, Texas – Genghis Grill recently opened its newly renovated restaurant on Tuesday, January 21 located at 9300 Six Pines Drive, Ste. #100A.

“We are thrilled to reopen and debut our new prototype in Houston,” said Scott Nietschmann, director of Houston operations for Genghis Grill. “We are extremely excited for our guests to enjoy the updated restaurant as they create the customizable dining experience that Genghis Grill is renowned for.”

Frequent diners will immediately notice a difference in the restaurant’s layout. The interior, crafted together by brand strategy and design firm Propaganda Studios and multi-discipline firm ID Studio 4, includes colorful booths, exterior window graphics, as well as a newly revamped sign. While the restaurant’s look has changed, the beloved menu has stayed the same. Guests can expect the same high-quality dining experience at Genghis Grill with 80 fresh ingredients to choose from. 

Genghis Grill The Woodlands is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Visit www.genghisgrill.com to learn more about the menu or find the location nearest you. 

