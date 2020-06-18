Editors Note: If you have not yet had the opportunity to try the food prepared by Chef Taylor and his team…you’re missing out! May we recommend the Pho-Licious (with fresh beef meatball slices and brisket slices) and the Crabby Cream Rolls! YUM!

Spring, Texas – Fu Manchung will officially reopen today at 11:00 AM after a 14-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test result from an employee.

The restaurant closed its doors temporarily starting on June 4th as a precautionary measure after receiving news that one of their employees tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“We never thought or expected this to hit so close to home. It’s a very tough decision for our small family FU business, but the safety of our employees & patrons are our utmost priority,” Fu Manchung said in a Facebook post. “We’ve worked so darn hard for the last 2.5 years to build this place of fellowship & gathering now to have it stopped so suddenly. But with our faith, we know he has a plan for us and we will continue to hope for a better tomorrow and healing.”

After quarantining for 14-days, the entire staffs’ test results have come back negative.

The restaurant will re-open with limited dining room space. Eight tables will be available for dine-in service on a first-come, first-serve basis. Casual counter service, carryout, curbside, and delivery through UberEats and Menufy will also be available.

ABOUT FU MANCHUNG:

“We are a small family Asian fusion restaurant bringing you a casual lunch counter dine-in experience and then a full-service dinner with our family favorite cuisines from Vietnam and other S.E. Asian countries and then some. We strive to make this a unique experience where you will want to come back for more. We like to make most of our meals from scratch including the dipping sauces, and use premium meats and rice grain for our meals. So it does take a little longer, and we hope it’s worth the wait. So please be patient as we are not a fast food or a chain-style restaurant. Chef Taylor Chung prepares most of the meals and cooks it along with his assistants. He is our main chef. Therefore, it’s like coming to our family home kitchen.”

LOCATION:

3614 FM 2920 Road Suite 210, Spring, TX 77388

www.fumanchung.com

832-791-5873

Monday-Saturday

Lunch 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Closed from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM

Dinner 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

BYOB all day! Corking fee of $5 per bottle of wine.

Rated 4.8 stars out of 635 reviews on Google!