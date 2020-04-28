Harris County, Texas – The Harris County Toll Road Authority will begin collecting tolls again by the order of the Harris County Commissioners Court.

Tolling will resume at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, April 29th.

This morning, commissioners unanimously voted to resume collecting tolls on Harris County owned toll roads.

Tolls were temporarily suspended on March 24, 2020, after a disaster declaration was ordered for Harris County in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the longest suspension of tolls in the history of the county.