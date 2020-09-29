Spring, Texas – ManBasics, a locally owned barbershop, is hosting a soft opening of their new location on Nov. 1. They will be offering free full service haircuts to all veterans and service members at their opening event.

“Our unique concept is the “Speakeasy Barbershop”,” Owner Damon Henrichs said. Firstly, the shop and mercantile has a very retro look and feel to it, a philosophy that is more than skin deep. We play classic movies instead of sports on the televisions (Hitchcock, The Godfather etc), we play big band and swing music for the patrons, and we have a full bar (complimentary of course!) that serves up practically anything you could want including two beers on draft, and what is fast becoming our “famous” Whiskey Old Fashioned.”

Their new location will offer full barber services including straight razor shaves, beard trims, head shaves, and hair cuts. They will also offer other men’s salon services such as manicures and pedicures. Along with their services, they will also offer their full product line of men’s products

When ManBasics began, they started just selling their products at farmers markets and a mall kiosk. They then opened a storefront in Old Town Spring. At the new location, the product line will include products such as beard oils, beard balms, moisturizers, soaps and more. The company works hard to keep products as natural and safe as possible, while ensuring the products will last.

ManBasics has not decided on a grand opening date. Follow them on social media for updates on their grand opening.

The newest locations of ManBasics is at 4130 Farm to Market Rd 1488 Suite 106, Conroe, TX 77354.

https://manbasics.com/