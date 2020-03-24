Spring, Texas – Harris County Commissioners voted to waive tolls on all Harris County toll roads moments after Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a ‘stay home-work safe’ order for Harris County.

Tolls will be waived on all Harris County governed toll roads for a period of 30-days. The Grand Parkway does not fall within this order as it is governed by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The vote passed 3-2; Precinct 3 Commissioner Steve Radack and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle voted against the suspension of tolls.

The ‘stay home-work safe’ order is in effect until April 3, 2020, unless extended or revised. You can read more about the stay at home order by clicking here.