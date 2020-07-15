Spring, Texas – On July 12, 2020, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office were dispatched to a home in the Northampton subdivision in reference to a burglary in progress to a motor vehicle.

The incident happened in the 25000 block of Haverford Road.

As the deputies arrived they witnessed a vehicle fleeing from the scene. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified four suspects which were involved in the reported burglary. During the investigation, two handguns and stolen property were retrieved. A set of golf clubs was identified by the victim. The suspects have been identified as Joshua Begin, Kyjuan Miller, Jackson Beccue, and Kered Loreth.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.