Former State House Representative From The Woodlands Takes Stance Against Incorporation





The Woodlands, Texas – With just three weeks until residents of The Woodlands vote on whether to incorporate into an official city, former state House representative Rob Eissler took a firm stance on the matter in an October 12 press release from Preserve The Woodlands, calling the proposition risky and unnecessary.

Eissler represented The Woodlands as part of District 15 in the Texas House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013 and has been a resident for 42 years. During his tenure he gave particular attention to defending the community from annexation, an issue that has long been on the minds of residents of The Woodlands as well as those of other communities and smaller cities in the region.

He is currently arguing against the idea that incorporation is the only way for The Woodlands to avoid being annexed by Houston, pointing to legislation signed by Governor Greg Abbott in recent years prohibiting forced annexation and the fact that The Woodlands could not be annexed without the residents themselves voting on the matter.

The press release included a short video featuring Eissler in which he says that incorporation is “risky, rushed, and expensive” and that it would take away part of what makes The Woodlands special.

The incorporation vote will be held on November 2, 2021. For more information, visit The Woodlands Township website.