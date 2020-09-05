Spring, Texas – The former Executive Director of Cypress Creek EMS (CCEMS) filed suit against CCEMS on Friday demanding an additional $236K in compensation.

On May 28th, 2020, the CCEMS Board of Directors announced that Bradley England accepted a “notice of retirement”. For the last several years, England has been criticized for his lack of transparency, communication, and alleged misuse of taxpayer funds.

Following England’s departure, the CCEMS Board of Directors and then Interim CEO, Wren Nealy, refused to disclose how much England was paid in severance. We now know, according to court documents, that CCEMS paid England a whopping $524,460.00 just a week after he left the organization.

On Friday, England filed suit against CCEMS claiming they breached the written agreement and is demanding an additional $236,143.05.

This news comes just one day after ESD 11 gave CCEMS a 360-day notice to terminate their agreement.

The case will be heard in the 234th Civil Court in Harris County.



92039507



