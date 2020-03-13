Spring, Texas – The 1960 Parade Committee has announced the cancelation of the FM 1960 St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled to take place this weekend, Sunday, March 15th.
The organization issued the following statement:
“Due to the ongoing public health concern surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the leadership of Cypress Creek EMS has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s FM 1960 St. Patrick’s Parade.
This is the first time in the 42-year history of the parade that it has not proceeded as planned. We have considered the facts and heard from many people on both sides of this issue. As a healthcare organization, we decided, in the end, to err on the side of caution.”