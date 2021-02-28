Five-Alarm Commercial Warehouse Fire Reported Near 249/Beltway





Harris County, Texas – Firefighters from over 10 area fire departments are battling a five-alarm commercial warehouse fire near 249 and Beltway 8.

The incident is happening at a warehouse located at 16232 TX-249.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the building. Numerous explosions and a partial collapse of the building has been reported.

The Harris County Hazardous Materials team and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are responding.

This is an active and developing scene. Check back for updates.