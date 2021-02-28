Fire/EMS
Five-Alarm Commercial Warehouse Fire Reported Near 249/Beltway
Harris County, Texas – Firefighters from over 10 area fire departments are battling a five-alarm commercial warehouse fire near 249 and Beltway 8.
The incident is happening at a warehouse located at 16232 TX-249.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the building. Numerous explosions and a partial collapse of the building has been reported.
The Harris County Hazardous Materials team and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are responding.
This is an active and developing scene. Check back for updates.
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News2 weeks ago
Entergy Texas Suffers Major Power Generation Failure; New Plant Shut Off Due to Icing
-
Local News2 weeks ago
Overpasses and Bridges in South Montgomery County to Close Sunday at Nightfall
-
Harris County2 weeks ago
ERCOT Urges Texans To Conserve Power; Rolling Blackouts Possible
-
Harris County2 weeks ago
Boil Water Notice Issued for City of Tomball