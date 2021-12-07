First Texas Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Reported in Northwest Harris County

Spring, Texas – A woman in her 40’s who resides in the northwest portion of Harris County has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Hidalgo says the woman has not traveled recently.

This is the first case of the omicron variant in the State of Texas. Last Wednesday, the first U.S case was reported in California. Since then, more cases have popped up in other states, including New York and Minnesota.

The case is being investigated by Harris County Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services.