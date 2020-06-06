Spring, Texas – Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s mosquito abatement team disclosed the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample of the 2020 season was identified earlier today. The mosquito was trapped in one of the department’s operational zones in the Panther Creek area of The Woodlands.
Treatment of the affected area is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM Saturday, June 6. The second round of treatment is scheduled for the evening of Monday, June 8. Treatment will include spraying all streets and county rights of way within the affected area.
“Our office is working diligently to minimize the risk of residents contracting a mosquito-borne illness,” Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said.
Residents can check the treatment activity map (http://www.precinct3.org/mosquito-abatement/) to learn when spraying will occur in their neighborhoods.
Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activity during the scheduled treatment hours. Personal protective measures, such as insect repellent, wearing long, light, loose clothing, and eliminating standing water, also should be taken.
“The one thing that all mosquitoes require for reproduction is a source of water. Be sure to turn over or remove anything from your yard that can hold water,” Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement Director Justin Fausek said. “If you have areas where you can’t get rid of water, such as a birdbath or meter box, you can treat it with a larvicide containing BTI instead.”
For residents who would like assistance identifying mosquito-breeding sites in their drainage ditches or in the county right of way near their home, call 281-364-4203 to set up an appointment.