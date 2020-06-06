Spring, Texas – Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s mosquito abatement team disclosed the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample of the 2020 season was identified earlier today. The mosquito was trapped in one of the department’s operational zones in the Panther Creek area of The Woodlands.

Treatment of the affected area is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM Saturday, June 6. The second round of treatment is scheduled for the evening of Monday, June 8. Treatment will include spraying all streets and county rights of way within the affected area.