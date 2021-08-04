First Dutch Bros Coffee In Spring Opens at 19366 I-45





Spring, Texas – The first Dutch Bros Coffee in Spring is now open, located at 19366 I-45. The occasion marks the beginning of Dutch Bros being open for business in Spring and the Houston area.

Launching just over three months after it was first announced, the location on I-45 was the first that Dutch Bros revealed for the region and was the kickoff to their foray into the Houston area. Three other locations have been announced for Spring, with an opening at 5258 FM 2920 set for the first week of September.

For safety precautions, Dutch Bros has decided to forgo the energetic grand openings that usually debut their new storefronts. Though expecting a heavy turnout, the shop is hoping to avoid drawing large crowds.

The first Dutch Bros in Texas opened in January 2021 in College Station. 10 others have opened since and the company has signaled that there are many more to come. According to Vice President of Development Aaron Harris, Dutch Bros has been excited and encouraged by its reception in Texas and plans to have over 30 locations in operation across the state by the end of 2021 and as many as 75 by the end of 2022. The count is likely to reach above 200 within the next few years.

The Houston area will be a prominent point of expansion. According to Harris, the company would like to open 10 new locations around Houston every year and is continuing to acquire properties across the metro area. Developments coming in the near future will include storefronts in Katy, Tomball, Richmond, Cypress, and Dear Park.