Fire Related Incidents
Fireworks Likely to Blame for Fire at Spring Creek Oaks Baseball Field
Spring, Texas – The Klein Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire in the 5700 block of Fellowship lane.
Crews are working to put out a fire on the roof of a small storage building at the SCO Baseball Field.
Officials stated via the radio that the cause of the fire was likely fireworks.
