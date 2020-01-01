Connect with us

Fire Related Incidents

Fireworks Likely to Blame for Fire at Spring Creek Oaks Baseball Field

Published

14 hours ago

on


Spring, Texas – The Klein Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire in the 5700 block of Fellowship lane.

Crews are working to put out a fire on the roof of a small storage building at the SCO Baseball Field.

Officials stated via the radio that the cause of the fire was likely fireworks.

