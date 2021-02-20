Connect with us

Firefighters Battling Two Alarm Apartment Fire at Lakebridge Apartments

Spring, Texas – Firefighters are battling a two alarm apartment fire near Kuykendahl and Cypresswood.

The fire broke out at the Lakebridge Apartments in the 300 block of Woerner Road.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the apartment building. Radio reports indicate the fire has gotten into the attic.

The Ponderosa Fire Department is being assisted by firefighters from Spring, Klein, Little York and Champions fire departments.

This is an active and developing scene. Check back for updates.

