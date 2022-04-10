Firefighters Battling House Fire Near Cutten & Cypress Creek Parkway

Houston, Texas – The Champions Fire Department along with the assistance of multiple area firefighters are battling a residential home fire off Cutten Road, north of Cypress Creek Parkway.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 13700 block of Camelot Center Court after receiving 911 calls of a house on fire. When they arrived on the scene the found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.

Wind conditions are driving the fire. The latest wind gust reported at David Wayne Hooks Airport was 33 MPH, with sustained winds of 18 MPH.

This is an active fire scene.