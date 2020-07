Spring, Texas – Spring firefighters are battling a residential house fire in the Enchanted Oaks Subdivision.

The fire is burning in the 19500 block of Enchanted Spring Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported smoke billowing out of the home. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

Spring Fire Department is being assisted by Ponderosa and South Montgomery County Fire Departments.

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire.