Fire/EMS
Firefighters Battling Double House Fire in South Montgomery County
Spring, Texas – Firefighters with the South Montgomery County Fire Department are battling a double house fire in the southern portion of the county.
The fire is burning in the 2100 block of Old Ox Road, south of Rayford Road.
Crews arrived on the scene and reported two structures on fire.
Nearly 20 fire trucks are responding to the scene to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
