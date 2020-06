Spring, Texas – Klein firefighters have been dispatched to the 8700 block of Cypresswood Drive in reference to a large residential structure on fire.

Crew arrived on scene and reported heavy black smoke showing from the attic.

According to public records, the home is reported to be over 9,600 square feet. All residents have safely evacuated the home.

Multiple area fire departments are on scene assisting the Klein Fire Department.

This is an active and developing scene. Check back for updates.