Spring, Texas – Investigators are looking into what caused a home to catch fire Tuesday morning in the Memorial Northwest subdivision.

At approximately 1:40 AM, the Klein Fire Department responded to reports of a residential house fire in the 7400 block of Theisswood Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home.

According to Deputy Chief Eric Reinkemeyer, part of the roof collapsed while firefighters were inside battling the blaze. Reinkemeyer called for all firefighters to evacuate the structure, forcing crews to fight the fire from the exterior of the home.

Officials say the family of four and their pets were able to escape without injury. Additionally, no firefighters were injured.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. At this time, it is unknown what started the fire but officials tell us it originated on the second floor of the home.