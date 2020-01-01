Crime
Female Dead After Being Struck In Neck By Possible Celebratory Gun Fire
Houston, Texas – Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting in the 12300 block of May Laurel Drive.
Police have arrived on scene to find a female with a gunshot wound to her neck. She has been pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Initial reports indicate she was possibly struck by a stray bullet that fell from the sky.
This is a developing scene.
