Crime

Female Dead After Being Struck In Neck By Possible Celebratory Gun Fire

Published

16 hours ago

on


Houston, Texas – Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting in the 12300 block of May Laurel Drive.

Police have arrived on scene to find a female with a gunshot wound to her neck. She has been pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Initial reports indicate she was possibly struck by a stray bullet that fell from the sky.

This is a developing scene.

