Female Possibily in 20’s Found Deceased Along Cypress Creek

Houston, Texas – Homicide Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene after a fisherman found a deceased body along the banks of Cypress Creek.
The incident is unfolding near Mossforest and Shady Stream Drive.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the body of a female, possibly in her 20’s, was found with obvious signs of trauma.
The body was located by a fisherman who called 911.
This is an active and developing scene. No further details were available at the time of print.