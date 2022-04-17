dark
Female Possibily in 20’s Found Deceased Along Cypress Creek

SpringHappenings.com
April 17, 2022
Houston, Texas – Homicide Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene after a fisherman found a deceased body along the banks of Cypress Creek.

The incident is unfolding near Mossforest and Shady Stream Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the body of a female, possibly in her 20’s, was found with obvious signs of trauma.

The body was located by a fisherman who called 911.

This is an active and developing scene. No further details were available at the time of print.

