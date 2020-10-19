Spring, Texas – A female was flown via Life Flight early Monday morning after two sports cars collided in Spring.

The crash happened at approximately 2:00 AM near the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Rhodes Road.

Officials say that a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Camaro were driving at a high rate of speed when they collided.

A female was transported via Life Flight in critical condition. Two males were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

It is unknown if the drivers will face any charges.