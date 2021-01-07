Spring, Texas – At approximately 9:45 PM Tuesday evening emergency responders were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Ella Blvd and Spring Cypress.

When responders arrived they found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into Seals Gully, just south of Spring Cypress on Ella Blvd.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that a female driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The female was extricated from the vehicle and lifted out of the gully in a rescue basket. She was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.