Female Dies At Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle on Stuebner Airline





Spring, Texas – A 40-year-old female died at the hospital from injuries sustained from an auto-pedestrian crash on Stuebner Airline, Monday evening.

The crash happened in the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline near Lyons Court Road.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and immediately began performing CPR on the victim. She was transported to the hospital via Lifelight in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

Investigators say that a family of four; father, mother and two children, were in the vehicle that struck the female. Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle had a green light and that the female was in the middle of the roadway attempting to cross to the other side.

The female had a bag of groceries in her hand and was attempting to cross the roadway, according to officials. She reportedly lived at an apartment complex across the street.

The family of four were not injured and investigators say they are cooperating with the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed.

The identity of the deceased female has not yet been released.