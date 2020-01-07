Local News
Female Dies At Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle on Stuebner Airline
Spring, Texas – A 40-year-old female died at the hospital from injuries sustained from an auto-pedestrian crash on Stuebner Airline, Monday evening.
The crash happened in the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline near Lyons Court Road.
Emergency responders arrived on the scene and immediately began performing CPR on the victim. She was transported to the hospital via Lifelight in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.
Investigators say that a family of four; father, mother and two children, were in the vehicle that struck the female. Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle had a green light and that the female was in the middle of the roadway attempting to cross to the other side.
The female had a bag of groceries in her hand and was attempting to cross the roadway, according to officials. She reportedly lived at an apartment complex across the street.
The family of four were not injured and investigators say they are cooperating with the investigation.
No charges are expected to be filed.
The identity of the deceased female has not yet been released.
Thank you NetDepot!
Our website is proudly housed out of a local data center. Our state-of-the-art servers are managed by our partners at NetDepot.com located in Spring, Texas!
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Crime6 days ago
Female Dead After Being Struck In Neck By Possible Celebratory Gun Fire
-
Crime7 days ago
19-Year-Old Shot in Face After Answering Door of Home
-
Crime2 days ago
Man Threatening to Jump off Hardy Toll Road Connector
-
Health & Fitness7 days ago
Meningitis Exposure Reported at Local Spring Medical Clinic
-
Business3 weeks ago
1000 Degrees Pizza Opening in Spring; Pizza Ready in Two Minutes
-
Crime2 weeks ago
Career Criminals Arrested in Attempted ATM Bomb Heist
-
Local News1 week ago
SILVER ALERT: Missing & Endangered Elderly Man from Spring
-
Featured Businesses2 weeks ago
Sweet Treat Guide: 10 Places To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth