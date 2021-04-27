Crime
Male Dead, Baby Critical After Being Shot at Palms at Cypress Station Apartments
Houston, Texas – A male is reported deceased, a three year old child in critical condition after being shot at the Palms at Cypress Station Apartments.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex located in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.
Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that shots rang out outside an apartment building. An adult male was struck multiple times and died at the scene. A child who police say was not related to the male was struck while sitting in the backseat of a nearby vehicle.
The child was transported by helicopter to the Houston Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzales says the suspect is described as a medium build black male wearing a black hoodie. Gonzales encourages the public to come forward to provide any information. He says those with information can call HCSO dispatch at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-221-TIPS.
Officials are not sure of the motive.
