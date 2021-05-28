Fatality Auto-Pedestrian Crash Closes Kuykendahl near Augusta Pines





Spring, Texas – One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash south of the Montgomery/Harris County line.

The accident happened in the 25900 block of Kuykendahl Road in between Augusta Pines and Creekside Green.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office were the first to the scene and began CPR on a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

When EMS arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The northbound lanes of Kuykendahl are closed while police conduct the accident investigation.