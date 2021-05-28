Fire/EMS
Fatality Auto-Pedestrian Crash Closes Kuykendahl near Augusta Pines
Spring, Texas – One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash south of the Montgomery/Harris County line.
The accident happened in the 25900 block of Kuykendahl Road in between Augusta Pines and Creekside Green.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office were the first to the scene and began CPR on a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.
When EMS arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian deceased.
The northbound lanes of Kuykendahl are closed while police conduct the accident investigation.
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News1 week ago
Tornado Watch Issued for Montgomery County Until 9:00 PM
-
Harris County1 week ago
Texas Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Local Governments, Schools from Requiring Face Masks
-
Harris County2 weeks ago
NWS Says 6-10 Inches of Rain Expected This Week Across Houston Metro
-
Education1 week ago
Lightning McQueen & Friends to Visit The Woodlands Children’s Museum Saturday